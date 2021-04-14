Karnataka Cong MLA escapes unhurt in road accident

According to the police, the accident took place near Anagodu in Davangere district when the Congress leader's car hit the container truck that was ahead of his vehicle.

Davangere, April 14 (IANS) Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, U. T. Khader's car met with an accident while he was travelling on Wednesday morning. However, the Mangaluru MLA escaped unhurt, the police said.

Davangere district is 265 kms from the state capital, Bengaluru.

"In this section there are humps, the accident took place when both drivers (container as well as car driver) were negotiating on this stretch," the police explained.

The police added that the front portion of the MLA's MUV (Multi-Utility Vehicle) was badly damaged.

The Congress MLA, who served as minister of health, urban development and housing between 2013-18, was on his way to Belagavi to participate in electioneering ahead of the Lok Sabha by-election there.

When passing through Anagodu, Khader's car reportedly hit a container truck ahead of him which damaged the front portion of the vehicle. According to reports, the driver of his car suffered minor injuries.

Superintendent of Davangere Police H. Hanumantharaya reportedly visited the accident spot. He later met the Minister who has since then returned to Bengaluru.

The bypoll for Belagavi was necessitated because of the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi in September 2020 due to Covid. Congress is fielding Satish Jarkiholi for the Belagavi seat.

