Karnataka Cong warns leaders against remarks favouring 'person over party'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday issued a warning to party leaders leaders Zameer Ahmad and Raghavendra Hitnal for making statement that favoured "a person instead of the party."



Ahmed and Hitnal were served the warning days after they had stated that they wanted Siddaramaiah to be the Chief Minister once again.

"Being the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, I have issued a warning to Zameer Ahmad and Raghavendra Hitnal. Making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of the party when we are in the opposition. The president of the party is the head of the party in Karnataka. Congress does not have the culture of making statements in favour of any leader against the party decision," senior leader Rahman Khan said.

"That is the reason we have already issued a warning related to the statements made by them. Being in the Opposition, we have several issues to fight against the state government and DK Shivakumar is leading the party in the right way in this regard," Khan added.

He further said that it is the culture of Congress to follow the directions and guidelines issues by the president of the party. "DK Shivakumar is the president of the party in Karnataka, we party members have to follow his words as he is the supreme the state unit."

Stressing the point that the party comes first and individuals come later in the Congress, the leader also said that it is important to follow the guidelines and directions given by Shivakumar in the interest of the party and in the interest of people.

Highlighting the need to remain united in view of the state assembly polls two years later, he added that Karnataka state in-charge Randeep surjewala has already pointed this out and issued a warning against them.

"We have clearly told them not to make such statements," Khan said.

Earlier, Ahmad and Hitnal have openly expressed that they wanted Siddaramaiah to be the CM once again while speaking to the media. (ANI)

