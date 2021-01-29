Karnataka: Congress MLC denies watching objectionable video during session

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress MLC Prakash Rathod on Friday denied that he was watching any objectionable video on his mobile phone when the session was going on.



"Whatever is coming on a few television channels is far from the truth. I was not watching any objectionable videos," Rathod told ANI.

"I was just trying to get my messages regarding the questions that I asked in the council to the Rural Development Minister. The starred question was number seven and I wanted to get some sub-questions which I intended to ask the minister," he added.

Rathod further said, "The storage in my mobile was full so I was trying to delete some messages."

The ongoing session of the Karnataka Legislature began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on February 5. (ANI)

