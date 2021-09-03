Karnataka Congress opposes implementation of National Education Policy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): With Karnataka becoming the first state in the country to issue an order for implementation of National Education Policy- 2020, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan to withdraw the decision, alleging that "BJP implemented NEP to prevent the elevation of social status among marginalized sections".



"Government should have discussed and debated about these issues before the implementation. NEP decides the future of many students shaping their next 70-80 years. Education is a tool for social elevation for many marginalized sections. Has BJP implemented NEP to prevent this elevation of social status among marginalized sections?" Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter to Narayana.

"There are many objections and concerns about NEP. It violates federal arrangements and infringes upon the autonomy of States over education and universities," he further said.

The Congress leader alleged that the NEP promotes privatisation leading to inequality and social injustice. "The intention is to indoctrinate students with the idea of communalism through education. NEP is unscientific and will push lakhs of students to darkness," added Siddaramaiah.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly pointed out that India has a high student-to-teacher ratio which should come down for the benefit of students.

"Also, the government allocation for education as a percentage of GDP is very low. The NEP also recommends the allocation to education to be at 6 per cent of GDP. So then, Karnataka should allocate about Rs 1.08 lakh crores," further pointed out Siddaramaiah.

He further alleged that the government has already decided and inaugurated to implement the said policy from the current academic year, without any discussion with the students, teachers, education experts, or opposition.

"If there has to be debate about NEP in good spirit, I urge the government to withdraw the implementation of NEP immediately and we will come for discussion for that. If, after deliberations, NEP is found to be good, we will support the government to implement NEP. Otherwise, the government will have to take the burden of pushing lakhs of people to misery," stated Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

