Karnataka Congress women's wing protests against price of onion, LPG cylinders

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Members of Karnataka Congress women's wing staged a protest in Shivamogga on Friday against the rise in onion prices and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders.



As a mark of protest, the demonstrators wore garlands made of onions, drew rangoli on the road and cooked food with firewood. The protestors also carried posters comparing the price of cylinders in Congress and BJP-led government in the Centre.

The price of non-subsidised LPG was hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder from January 1, 2020. (ANI)

