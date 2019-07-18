Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy moves confidence motion in Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday moved the confidence motion in the state legislative Assembly to prove that his Congress-JD-S coalition government has majority in the House.

As decided by the House Business Advisory Committee on Monday and scheduled, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar directed the Chief Minister to move the motion for debate and floor test later.

"I hereby raise to move the confidence motion to prove that our ruling combine has majority in this House," Kumaraswamy told the Speaker in Kannada and began addressing the lawmakers present.