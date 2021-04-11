Karnataka: Devotees not allowed in 'Divya Sapthathi Poorthi' Vardhanthi celebrations of Bharathi Tirtha

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri on Saturday said that devotees will not be allowed in 'Divya Sapthathi Poorthi' Vardhanthi celebrations of Bharathi Tirtha, the 36th Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the mutt in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement, Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham said, "Because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and various regulations put in by the government and the standard operating procedures that are to be strictly followed, it has been decided that all the celebrations will be done but in a strictly restricted domain."

The mutt said that only invited Ritwiks will be allowed and they have to be within a bio-bubble space created at Kaggehindallu vicinity and perform their duties.

"General Public and devotees will neither have access to these places nor will any permission be given for anyone to visit or interact. Even the cultural events will be in a restricted place," the statement said.

"There will be no special darshan on Vardhanti Day. All devotees are requested to kindly take note, cooperate with us and help us conduct the functions without any issues," the mutt said.

It further informed that prasadams to all seva-kartas will be sent through post or courier. (ANI)





