Karnataka eases curbs in four more districts

A notification issued here stated that all shops, except air conditioned shops, shopping complexes and shopping malls, and hotels in Chamarajanagar, Dakshin Kannada, Davangere, and Hassan can function till 1 p.m., until 5 a.m. of July 5.

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Karnataka on Tuesday decided to relax some Covid induced curbs in four more districts, where case positivity rate is still above 5 per cent but under control.

The entire unlocking process began with the state announcing relaxations in 17 districts, including Bengaluru, on Saturday and on Monday, including six more districts to this list, by allowing residents of these 23 districts to shop till 5 p.m., after a gap of 55 days of strict lockdown curbs.

These 23 districts, categorised as grade I districts, are Bagalkot, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppala, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

In the remaining three districts that have positivity rate of over 5 per cent, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will be applicable, allowing essential shops to be open till 12 noon.

Karnataka had imposed Covid induced restrictions from April 27 in view of the Covid second wave hitting the state badly and following a decline in infections in the state, went on to relax the curbs in a phased manner.

