Karnataka enforces night curfew, bans pubs, bars and religious activity

Night curfew was already in force in Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from April 10.

The fresh guidelines enforce night curfew across the state effective from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Wednesday.

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Amid surging cases during the second wave of the pandemic, Karnataka on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of Covid.

"All religious places, schools, colleges, educational training centres, yoga centres, cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment parks, amusement parks, auditoriums, gyms, theatres, bars, pubs, party halls and similar places will remain shut from April 21 to May 4," the new guidelines said.

As per the guidelines all restaurants, eateries and standalone liquor shops are entitled carry out takeaway business, besides all e-commerce business is permitted.

Within an hour of an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala concluding, an order was issued Tuesday by Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, which was approved by Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

The order also stated that swimming pools will remain operational only for those who are taking part in sport events and stay shut for the general public.

The order allows all commercial activities related to transportation, essential services like hair salons, grocery shops and other commercial establishments to function normally till the night curfew kicks in at 9 p.m.

Karnataka had enforced partial restrictions including the night curfew in Bengaluru and six other cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal since April 10 to till date (Tuesday).

