Karnataka: Eshwarappa accuses Yediyurappa of 'interfering' in his ministry, approaches Governor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa alleging "interference" and "authoritarian administration".



In a detailed letter to the Governor, Eshwarappa claimed that the CM violated "Karnataka (transaction of business) rules 1977" on more than one occasion while sanctioning department funds.

"I would like to quote important decisions taken by the CM recently...by sanctioning huge funds on the request of the MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department by bypassing Minister-in-charge," Eshwarappa stated in the letter.

The minister mentioned that he had registered his strong objections to the chief minister "through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs/persons in violation of rules, but it is of no avail".

Eshwarappa also mentioned that he had brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's allegation, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar demanded that Yediyurappa must resign from his post.

"A senior BJP Minister has made very serious accusations against CM Yediyurappa in a letter to the Governor. The CM must either immediately submit his resignation or must sack the Minister if the accusations are not true. Karnataka's BJP Government has become a den of corruption," Shivakumar tweeted. (ANI)

