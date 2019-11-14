Karnataka ex-MLAs join BJP barring Roshan Baig

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Sixteen disqualified Karnataka Assembly legislators, barring Roshan Baig, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, following the Supreme Court judgement on Wednesday.

"The ex-MLAs visited the Karu Malleshwara temple in Malleshwaram and joined the BJP at 11 a.m. on Thursday," Vanamacharya from the BJP told IANS.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddiyurappa welcomed the ex-MLAs into BJP fold, handing over a party flag and promising a bright future with the BJP, said Vanamacharya.

Yeddiyurappa thanked the disqualified legislators for providing Karnataka a stable BJP government, before leaving to Tumkur to attend a cooperative society meeting. Except Roshan Baig, the other ex-MLAs who joined the BJP included Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Anand Singh, Shrimanth Patil, Pratap Gouda Patil, B.C. Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S.T. Somshekar, Byrati Basavaraju, Muniratna K. Sudhakar, A.H. Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K. Gopalaiah, R. Shankar and MBT Nagaraj. Vanamachary said it is not yet clear why Roshan Baig has not joined the party, hinting that the Centre has asked for more time to induct him. sth/in