Karnataka farmer outfits to support Sept 27 Bharat bandh

Mysuru (Karnataka), Sep 11 (IANS) Members of Karnataka Farmer Organizations Federation and State Sugarcane Growers Association have extended their support to the nationwide bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27 protesting against the Union government's controversial farms laws.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, the President of the association on Saturday said, members of his federation have also extended support for the bandh call. He urged the pro-farmer political parties who are against these laws to openly express support to farm organizations, and to take part during this protest. Farmers in all taluks, district level, and prominent hobli towns will hit the streets on the day supporting the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

He condemned the stubborn attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not withdrawing anti-farmer laws despite the members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha comprising 500 farmer organizations had been staging a nine month long protest at Delhi- Haryana -Ghazipur borders.

As RSS supported Bharatiya Kisan Morcha activists too held nationwide protests against these farm laws, the union government must withdraw these laws. Shanthakumar also lashed out at Union minister of state for agriculture Shobha Karandlaje for not responding to the woes of farmers.

He also demanded the government to direct all lead banks to stop harassment meted out to farmers during the loan recovery process despite the fact that the RBI has not made mandatory to collect no objection certificate and not pledging properties to borrow the loan up to Rs 2 lakh, as several banks have demanded the loan borrowing farmers to pledge their properties besides harassing them.

--IANS

mka/skp/