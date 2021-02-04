Karnataka finally allows theatres to open fully

It all started when Kannada film superstar, Punit Rajkumar taking to Twitter hit out Karnataka government's decision that was taken on Tuesday not to allow theatres in their full capacity, he questioned, why the Government was targeting film industry alone when markets, shops and all other commercial establishments were functioning without any hindrance.

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) With the Kannada filmdom's first family raising its voice against the government's decision to run film theatres in half of its capacity, Karnataka has allowed the theatres to work in full capacity for next four weeks on an 'experimental' basis.

Once, the tweet of Punit Rajukumar, who is youngest son of Kannada thespian Dr. Rajkumar, went viral, his eldest brother and superstar Shivarajkumar, too slammed the government's decision through his tweet.

Once both bothers tweeted, almost all Sandalwood stars and technicians also came down heavily on the government. This apparently prompted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to assign Health Minsiter, K. Sudhakar to find an amicable solution and meanwhile film actors and technicians delegation led by Shivarajkuar too reached Vidhana Soudha to submit their memorandum to the CM.

Sudhakar after meeting on Wednesday the delegations led by Shivarajkumar said that the meeting was held 'as per the instructions of Yediyurappa'.

"As per technical advisory committee recommendations, the Health department had earlier allowed 50 per cent seating in cinema halls. Though the centre has cleared 100 per cent seating in cinema halls, the decision was left to the discretion of state governments depending on the situation in each state and we opted to continue with 50 per cent seating capacity. But after rethinking, we have decided to allow cinema theatres to operate in its full capacity," he said.

He added that the Kannada film industry opposed this decision and requested to reconsider the decision keeping in view the welfare of those employed in the film industry.

"They have also appealed to the chief minister to support them in this difficult time," he added.

The minister added that strict guidelines will be released on Thursday and halls can start screening their moves from Friday onwards.

While actor Shivarajkuar said that the entire film fraternity Ais suffering from huge losses due to closure of film theatres for nearly a year. "I appeal or fans to respect Covid -19 protocols," he added and profusely thanked Yediyurappa to come to their rescue.

--IANS

