Karnataka flood: Former CM Kumaraswamy urges govt to ramp up rescue ops

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged the government to take all possible measures to rescue and rehabilitate the people who have been rendered refugees due to the flood in the state.



"Refugees need a new life. The government should take all possible measures in this regard. Action has to be taken in the same manner that Kodagu had undergone during our government last year," Kumaraswamy said.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier, informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (ANI)

