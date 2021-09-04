Karnataka floods: CM Bommai 'confident' of receiving more NDRF funds from Centre

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday expressed confidence that Karnataka would get the necessary assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds for excessive damage caused due to floods in the state.



"The central study team arrived to review the flood situation after today's cabinet meeting and would have a preliminary discussion with the relevant ministers and officials with the central team," the Chief Minister told reporters at his residence today.

He said that a final meeting will be held after inspection of the damaged areas. "We have given them reports and they will be convinced. Officials will be touring with the state with the team and will report where the damage was most severe," he further.

Various parts of Karnataka, especially the northern part suffered flooding due to the heavy rainfall, causing landslides in many Malnad and coastal areas. (ANI)

