Karnataka government trying to silence those who disagree: Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala on arrest of journalists

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 20: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the police firing and arrest of journalists in Mangaluru was a declaration of war on democracy and freedom of expression.

BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka is acting like a dictator and is trying to silence those who disagree -- whether they are civilians or journalists, said Chennithala in a statement.



"Editors and cameramen of media outlets such as Asianet News, Mathrubhumi, Media One and News24 have been taken into custody. Police have forcibly seized their work equipment, including cameras," he told ANI.

Stating that journalists need to be freed without getting a scratch, the Congress leader also urged the Kerala government to intervene in this regard.

"A strong sentiment must be raised from all parts of the country against this act of the Yeddyurappa government. Independent journalism is the lifeblood of democracy," he said. (ANI)

