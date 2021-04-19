Karnataka Governor to hold all-party meet on Covid resurgence

"Vala will hold the all-party meeting on virtual mode to review the situation arising out of rising Covid cases across the state and measures being taken to contain the virus spread, said an official of Raj Bhavan here.

Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala would preside over an all-party virtual meeting on the Covid pandemic's second wave sweeping the southern state on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

State Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also participate in the virtual meeting from a private hospital where he is under treatment for Covid symptoms since April 16.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Congress state unit president D.K. Shivakumar, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Congress deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara and JD-S minister H.D. Revanna and opposition leader in the legislative council S.R. Patil have been invited to participate in the virtual meeting from their respective places.

As Yediyurappa has been in the hospital since Friday, the all-party meeting he earlier convened on Sunday was deferred.

"The meeting will assess the situation and discuss additional measures to be taken to break the chain of transmission during the pandemic's second wave across the state, especially in Bengaluru, which accounts for over 70 per cent of the cases," said the official.

According to the state health department bulletin, 15,785 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the state's Covid tally to 11,76,850, including 1,42,084 active cases.

As epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 9,618 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the city's Covid tally to 1,03,178 active cases.

The virus has claimed 146 lives across the state in the last 24 hours, with 97 from Bengaluru, taking Karnataka's death toll to 13,497 and the city's toll to 5,220 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of the 720 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 166 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 107 in Kalaburagi, 69 in Tumakur, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Davangere, 40 in Mysuru, 29 in Dharwad and 28 in Chamarajanagar districts across the state.

State Revenue Minister R. Ashoka held a review meeting with members of Parliament, legislators and ministers from Bengaluru on the situation in this tech city, which has been grappling with shortage of beds, drugs and oxygen due to rising Covid cases over the last 3 weeks.

The Corona curfew between 10pm and 5pm from April 10-20 in 8 districts across the state, including Bengaluru is likely to be extended to contain the virus spread.

Alarmed by the surging cases in the state, Vala on Sunday directed the state government to bring the Covid situation under control soon.

"Take all steps to bring the Covid situation under control in the state at the earliest," Vala told the state's top officials at an emergency meeting he convened at Raj Bhavan in the city centre.

"The Governor advised the officials to ensure enough oxygen supply, drugs and beds for Covid patients in hospitals across the state to reduce the cases," said Raj Bhavan in a communique here./Eom/495 words.

