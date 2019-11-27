Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala undergoes surgery

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala underwent a coronary artery bypass graft surgery at a local hospital on Monday.

Vala complained of discomfort and underwent multiple medical tests recently, leading to the surgery.

He was operated upon by a team of doctors lead by Dr. Vivek Jawali, chief of cardiothoracic surgery, Fortis Hospitals (South).

The Governor's health is being monitored in the intensive care unit currently.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday paid a visit to Vala in the hospital.

Yediyurappa tweeted, "I pray to God to heal him (Governor) quickly." The chief minister also shared a photograph of him standing beside the Governor lying on the hospital bed. sth/rt