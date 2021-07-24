Karnataka govt. allows reopening of worship places and amusement parks from July 25

  1. Sify.com
New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Saturday permitted reopening of places of worship and amusement parks from July 25 with COVID-19 guidelines.

"Temples, Mosque, Churches, Gurudwaras and other religious places are allowed to open and its related activities pertaining to these places from July 25, 2021, with strictly adhering to the COVID-19 behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department, However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed," read a state government order.
The state also permits amusements parks and similar places to re-open with COVID-19 restriction.
"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to CO VID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued vide circular dated 12.11.2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department, However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed," it added. (ANI)

