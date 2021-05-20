Karnataka govt assures COVID-19 vaccination for all by November

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday assured that the state government is preparing to vaccinate everyone in the state by end of November.



While speaking to reporters, Dr Sudhakar said, "We are planning to provide vaccine to all by end of November. Bharat Biotech has also assured to provide COVID vaccine doses. Sputnik is also going to be manufactured in our state and the process will speed up in the coming days."

"COVID-19 infected persons will be shifted to COVID care centres, if home isolation facility is not available in rural areas. The local task force will be made responsible for this", said Health and Medical Education Minister.

The Minister also said that a booth level task force that contains members from local areas will be formed and they will manage the situation of COVID-19 at local levels.

"An order has been placed for 2 crore doses of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute, out of which 95 lakh doses have been already supplied. Those aged above 45 are being vaccinated first and second doses on priority. Centre has provided 1,11,26,340 doses vaccine so far", said the minister.

The Minister further said, "The state has procured 9.50 lakh doses of Covishield and 1,44,170 doses of Covaxin. Total 1,22,20,510 doses of vaccines have been received in the state and 1,13,61,234 doses have been administered the vaccine."

While assuring that the state aims to provide vaccine to all by end of November, he said, "It is good news that 58,395 people have been recovered yesterday. 16,74,487 people have recovered so far. People should not get panic as the fatality is still below 1 percent."

The Minister also updated about how the state is managing the current COVID-19 scenario in the state. He said, "Greenko has donated 200 oxygen concentrators of 10 LPM each. The Centre has provided 1,050 vials of drug for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus). 500 additional vials will be supplied soon. A task force has been formed to contain the disease."

"Many People who have suffered income and livelihood losses due to the second wave will be benefitted by the economic package announced by Chief Minister today", he informed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 34,281 fresh COVID-19 cases, 49,953 discharges and 468 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department yesterday. (ANI)