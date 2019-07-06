Karnataka govt in crisis, 11 netas resign

Bengaluru: In a massive crisis for the coalition government in Karnataka, eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have submitted their resignations to the office of the Speaker in his absence. Eight of these legislators have now gone to the Governor's office.

"I was supposed to pick up my daughter that is why I went home, I have told my office to take resignations and give acknowledgement that 11 members resigned. Tomorrow is leave so I will see them on Monday," Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar said.

If these resignations are accepted, the coalition government's numbers will fall down to 105 in an Assembly where the majority mark currently is 113. The government would still not fall though as the majority mark would also come down. For the government to go into a minority, at least 14 legislators need to resign.

"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.

Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, trouble shooter for the Congress in the state, however is trying to keep the flock together. "Nobody will resign. I had come to meet the MLAs," he said after meeting the Congress and JDS legislators at the Speaker's office. He left with about three to four Congress legislators, including Ramalinga Reddy, to try and persuade them to change their mind.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Mr Shivakumar have called an emergency meeting of legislators and corporators, news agency ANI reported. The crisis comes at a time when state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao is travelling and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also happens to be on a private visit to the US.

The BJP, which has 105 legislators, says the party has nothing to do with the walkout by the Congress legislators - and says if the government falls, the BJP should be invited to form government.

"Congress-JDS coalition has been rejected by people of Karnataka. Despite their coalition in Lok Sabha polls, BJP won a massive mandate. It clearly shows the mood of people. MLAs certainly seem to be facing brunt of public anger against coalition," said the BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao.

On Monday, two Congress legislators, Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned, bringing the ruling coalition of the JDS and the Congress down to 116. The resignation of the two legislators has not been formally accepted though.