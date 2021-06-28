Karnataka govt inducts nearly 4,000 Medical officers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): Karnataka government has recruited about 4,000 Medical officers amidst pandemic said Dr KSudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister on Monday.



Speaking to the media here on Monday, Dr Sudhakar said, "Compulsory service in a rural areas for MBBS graduates has been implemented and 2,053 doctors have been appointed to various vacant positions in Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments. Including the historic direct recruitment of 1,750 doctors, the State government has recruited about 4,000 medical officers amidst pandemic."

"1,001 medicos have been appointed on contractual basis in 18 government medical colleges and hospitals. 666 doctors have been appointed to work in ICU at Taluk hospitals. They will be reporting to their respective workplaces by this month-end, he added.

"348 doctors are appointed under National Health Mission. Out of which 90 doctors have been posted in CHCs and 3 in Nephro-urology. Total 2,108 posts were vacant and 2,053 posts have been filled up. Including recently held direct recruitment, a total of four thousand medical officers have been recruited so far and it's a historical move," Sudhakar added further.

"The positivity rate is at 2.62 per cent. Only Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent. Karnataka is in third place in testing after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. We have conducted 3,36,73,395 tests so far. 1.5 - 1.75 lakh tests are being conducted in the state every day," said the Minister.

"There are no deaths reported in 11 districts due to Covid. The overall mortality rate is also reduced. Experts are of the opinion that the 2DG drug developed by DRDO and manufactured by Dr.Reddy laboratories is safe to use. The government is planning to procure this medicine before the third wave," he added. (ANI)

