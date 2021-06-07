Karnataka govt must investigate MNCs hurting Kannada pride: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Sunday demanded that the state government must investigate the multinational companies including Google and Amazon for their repeated attempts to allegedly humiliate Kannadigas.



"Recent attempts to humiliate Kannadigas using Amazon and Google raise an important question. Who wants to hurt Kannada pride and why? Who has a problem with our resilient people, our great culture and traditions? Hope the Karnataka government will investigate," Shivakumar said in a tweet.

The KPCC President pointed that a multinational company should study Indian culture and not make any such move that would insult the Kannadiga pride.

He added that resilient Kannada people will not take such horrendous acts lying down.

Earlier, in the day, the Karnataka government has said that it will take legal action against Amazon's Canadian unit which was allegedly found selling a bikini with the Kannada state flag (yellow and red) and the state emblem on it.

"Legal action will be taken against Amazon Canada, which uses the colours of the Kannada flag and the state emblem of Karnataka on panties," said Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Kannada and Culture Arvind Limbawali in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, the state government said that it will take legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India. (ANI)