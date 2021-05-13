Karnataka govt postpones SSLC exams in view of COVID-19 second wave

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): Owing to the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has postponed Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, which was earlier slated to begin from June 21, informed Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday.



"The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parent-students and many school associations has resulted in this decision. A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down," said the minister.

Kumar has also assured that the revised date will be announced much ahead of schedule.

The minister also appealed to the students that they must not get disheartened and should continue with their preparations.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced that Common Entrance Test (CET) - 2021 has been postponed to August 28 and August 29 from July 7 and 8, in light of the surge in coronavirus cases.

As per the official data, Karnataka has 5,92,202 active COVID-19 cases. 4,730 new cases and 516 deaths were registered in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

