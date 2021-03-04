Karnataka govt to discuss making Covid-19 vaccine available in PHCs, CHCs, says Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Karnataka government will discuss the availability of Covid-19 vaccines in Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC) for speedy vaccination of senior citizens, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.



Addressing media, the Minister said at present Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at Taluk hospitals, we are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs so that more and more public can get the vaccine at the earliest.

"Persons above the age of 60 and persons above 45 years with comorbidities are given priority as of now. We are also boosting the morale of the senior citizens to get the vaccine voluntarily. People will be benefitted from this. In case a vaccinated person gets infected, the effect will be minimal. We are hopeful that more and more people will be vaccinated in the future," said the Minister.

Dr Sudhakar said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the Made in India Vaccine, there is no doubt in the performance of the vaccine and everybody can get the vaccine.

"No adverse effect is reported so far. Considering the infrastructure in private hospitals, permission for vaccines will be given as per the central government guidelines," he added. (ANI)

