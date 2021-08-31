Karnataka govt to formulate special health, education programmes for women, children in Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi districts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): Karnataka government will formulate a special programme to focus on the health and education of children and women in Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts of the state, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Addressing the media after Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting with senior officials, Bommai said that the government will formulate this programme to make Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts equal to other districts in the state and bring them above the national average in terms of health and education of children and women.

"These districts, which are identified as aspirational districts by NITI Aayog, have severe problem of malnutrition among children and women. They are also lagging behind in the education sector. Therefore, the government will evolve programmes with a focused approach," he said.

The Chief Minister directed officers to achieve the targets within stipulated time through transparency in administration. "Corruption must be controlled in the departments and files should be disposed of without delay. Work of general public should not be delayed," he stated.

He also directed the officials to treat the public visiting the government offices with respect and courtesy. "This lethargy cannot be changed in one day. But you play a very important role in bringing this change. Let us all unite in this task. We can change people's lives only by bringing the change in the administration," he added.

On being asked about the actions taken for administrative reforms, Bommai said that the committee has been formed to look into the actions that have to be taken to implement the recommendations made by the Administrative Reforms Commission. He added that several administrative reforms would be implemented from November 1.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to implement the Central government's schemes and prioritize Swachh Bharat Mission. "Swacch Bharat is an ambitious programme of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a significant scheme. We must not lag behind in implementing the scheme," he stated. (ANI)

