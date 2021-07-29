Karnataka govt urged to reopen primary schools too

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka, (RUPSA) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to give consent for the reopening of primary schools from the first week of August.

RUPSA President Lokesh Talikatte said that since the first week of June, the Corona positivity rate in the state had dipped to less than 5 per cent. Experts in India and abroad have also clearly allayed fears of Covid third wave and the children being carriers of deadly infection, he added.