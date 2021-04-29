Karnataka has not achieved its target of vaccinating people above 45 years: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said Karnataka Health Department has not achieved the target of vaccinating people above 45 years and there is likely to be a delay in vaccination of all adults that is scheduled to begin on May 1.



Siddaramaiah told ANI that the Karnataka government is making preparations for vaccinating people above 18 years from May 1 but according to his information the state government has to spend minimum Rs 2,000 crore rupees to purchase vaccines from private companies.

Siddaramaiah said according to his information, many hospitals are facing a shortage of vaccines.

He said vaccination of those above 18 years may take off in the third or fourth week of next month as supplies "were getting delayed". (ANI)

