Karnataka HC defers decision on Twitter MD's plea

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday deferred, to July 20, its judgment on the plea by Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari over the sensational Loni assault case.

Maheshwari had filed a plea before the high court on July 8, appealing for quashing of a notice issued by UP Police summoning him to the state for the investigation. He also contended that there is a "hidden agenda" in the process of summoning him.