  4. Karnataka HC orders HAL employees to call off ongoing strike

Karnataka HC orders HAL employees to call off ongoing strike

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 22, 2019 20:28 hrs

Karnataka High Court.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained Hindustan Aeronautics Employees' Association (HAEA), its office bearers, members/workmen from continuing their ongoing strike in any form.
In an interim order, the court said the employees cannot continue their strike any form of agitation which disrupts day-to-day activities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector company, and its offices in Bengaluru.


The HAL employees, under the ambit of HAEA, are on an indefinite strike since October 14, demanding "wage settlement 2017". (ANI)

