Karnataka health official suspended for administering COVID-19 vaccine to minister at residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Taluk health official R Makandar was suspended on Friday for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to state agricultural minister BC Patil at the latter's residence.



On March 3, Haveri Health Officer Dr Rajendra Doddamani issued a notice to R Makandar in this regard. Patil was administered his first vaccine shot at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri on March 2.

"Took the COVID-19 vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from government doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines," he had tweeted after getting the jab.

Responding to the controversy, Patil had said that he got vaccinated at home so that the public do not have to wait at the hospital.

"If I go to the hospital to get vaccinated, the people who were already there for the vaccination jab will have to wait. But by taking the COVID-19 vaccination shot at my residence, I can attend to people as well also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?" asked Patil.

However, asking about the minister receiving a vaccine shot at his residence, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that it is not allowed in the protocol.

"This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government," Bhushan said. (ANI)

