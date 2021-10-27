Karnataka issues guidelines for international arrivals

According to the notification issued on October 25, passengers coming from countries including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.As per the new guidelines, all passengers planning to travel to Karnataka have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel."They are also supposed to upload a negative RT-PCR COVID test report on the portal, conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey. Each passenger should also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the test report. Finally, they should provide an undertaking at the portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through the concerned airlines before their travel that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government to undergo home-quarantine/self-health monitoring," said the notification.The state government asked the concerned airlines/agencies to provide a list of do's and don'ts, along with tickets to the travellers and instructed them to allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test reportIt further instructs airport authorities to advise passengers to download Arogya Setu on their phones."If any passenger reports symptoms of COVID-19 during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per protocol," added the circular.Asking the airlines staff to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines, the government said that in case of any symptomatic person during the screening, the airport authorities should isolate that person and take it to the medical facility as per protocol. "His/her contacts should also be identified as per protocol," added the circular.As per the guidelines, if a fully vaccinated person is travelling from a country that along with India accepts WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and undergo self-monitoring for two weeks.In case of partial or no vaccination, they will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report, undergo a compulsory home quarantine for a week and a retest on the eighth day. If negative, they are advised to self-monitor further for seven days."Travellers under home quarantine or self-health monitoring, if develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-I9 or test positive for COVID-19 on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to the in the nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number," added the circular.International travellers via seaports/land ports will also have to follow the same protocols, except no online registration is available and a self-declaration form must be given to concerned sea ports/land ports authorities of the Government of India. (ANI)