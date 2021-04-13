Karnataka issues guidelines for Ramzan

"The steep increase in the number of positive cases daily across the state calls for strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour during Ramzan and the concerned rituals for which people congregate in mosques in large numbers," state Minority Welfare, Wakf and Haj Secretary P. Mannivanan said.

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued guidelines for devotees during the month-long Ramzan fasting from Wednesday amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

As per the guidelines, mosques in containment zones will remain closed even for offering prayers, until the zone is de-notified.

Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands, thermal screening and providing sanitisers have been made mandatory in all mosques and Eidgah maidans where namaz is held.

As per another guideline, those above 60 years of age and persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home, and offer prayers there.

The notification mandates separate gates at mosques for arrival and departure to ensure social distancing.

"Entry of devout will be staggered and regulated to avoid crowding in mosques and in the grounds," said Mannivanan in the order.

The devotees have also been advised to bring their own mat for namaz and any ritual.

The order also called on organisers not to hold iftar or other service of food inside the mosque premises to maintain hygiene and avoid crowding.

Mosques should be sanitised after every namaz, it said.

