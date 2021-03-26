Karnataka Legislative Council adjourned sine die

As the Congress members demanded debate on the sleaze CD issue even as the JD-S members were absent, the Congress and BJP MLCs continued to shout slogans. Amid the din, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House sine die.

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) The uproar around sleaze CD controversy that rocked the Karnataka Assembly for three days was heard in the Legislative Council too with the Opposition Congress taking up the issue, demanding a discussion on it on Thursday.

Amid the din, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa proposed several Bills and they were passed sans debate after which the House was adjourned for lunch.

The JD-S staged a walkout, alleging that both national parties were wasting time by discussing sleaze CD instead of debating on people's issues before the House was adjourned for 10 minutes.

When the House met again, Congress MLCs, who were holding CDs symbolically, continued their protest. Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim said the party members wanted to know the contents of the CD.

"The Chief Minister said the government had no idea about the CDs. Why did six ministers go to court seeking an injunction? The Chairman should tell us what is there in the CD," he demanded.

Earlier, when the Congress members launched a protest, the ruling BJP passed several crucial bills including finance bills without debate and the House was adjourned sine die.

Soon after the Question Hour and Calling Attention Motion, Horatti called for a discussion on the budget. However, Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil demanded a debate on the sleaze CD issue.

He said that a notice regarding the sleaze CD issue and allow a discussion on it now.

"Despite the notice given two days ago, the Legislative Council was not listing it, but it is an important issue. It is also about the morality of the government. You should drop all other proceedings and allow a discussion on the matter," he said.

Horatti said that the discussion on the budget was already listed in the day's agenda and a debate on the CD row will be allowed only after other listed proceedings are over.

However, floor leader Kota Srinivas Poojari said there is no need to discuss the sleaze CD, but the government is ready to face questions, as it was listed in the day's business.

Rejecting this, the Congress MLCs entered the well of the House shouting slogans against the government.

The BJP members too indulged in sloganeering against the Congress and a commotion ensued.

