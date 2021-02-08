Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman poll: JDS' Basavaraja, Cong's Naseer file nominations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) JDS MLC Basavaraja Horatti and Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed filed nominations on Monday for the chairmanship of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

State Government Ministers from BJP, MLAs from JDS and MLAs from BJP were present when senior JDS leader Basavaraja filed his nomination.The election for Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman is scheduled to be held on February 9. The former Legislative council chairman Pratap Shetty had resigned on February 4. (ANI)