Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman resigns

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman, K. Pratap Chandra Shetty on Thursday resigned from his post.

After the Janata Dal-S forged a new alliance with the BJP, it was clear that Shetty would have had to resign from his post.

However, on December 15 last year, the specially reconvened day-long session in the Council witnessed uproarious scenes, with Deputy Chairman, S.L. Dharme Gowda being pushed and dragged from the Council Chairman's seat, which he had occupied even before the quorum bell rang.