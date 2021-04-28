Karnataka lockdown: CM Yediyurappa appeals to people to follow COVID protocols

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay indoors amid the pandemic-induced lockdown in the state.



"The 2-weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close," Yediyurappa said.

He added, "Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut."

Karnataka reported 31,830 fresh cases, 180 deaths and 10,793 discharges on Tuesday. With this, the case tally is at 14,00,775. (ANI)

