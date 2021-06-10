Karnataka logs 11,042 new Covid cases with 194 deaths

"With 11,042 positive cases were registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 27,39,290, including 2,10,652 active cases, while recoveries increased to 24,96,132, with 15,721 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) With the pandemic's second wave waning, 11,042 new cases were logged, while194 patients succumbed to the infection in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,191 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 11,91,732, including 95,423 active cases, while 10,81,093 recovered, with 4,846 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus, however, claimed 194 lives, including 47 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 32,485 and the city's toll to 15,215 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,67,731 tests conducted across the state during the day, 48,737 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,18,994 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 6.58 per cent and case fatality rate remained at 1.75 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,81,832 people, including 64,125 above 45 years and 1,11,361 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,61,64,515 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched in the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

