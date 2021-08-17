Karnataka logs 1,298 Covid cases, 1,833 recoveries

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,298 new Covid cases, 1,833 discharges, and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said on Tuesday.
The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate was at 2.46 per cent.
Districts bordering Kerala, including Dakshina Kannada (288), Mysuru (88), and Chamarajanagar (7) recorded a lower number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
Bengaluru logged 340 Covid cases, 471 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. The active cases stood at 7,913.
The city has 140 micro containment zones, and its positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent and recovery rate at 98.7 per cent.
