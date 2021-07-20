Karnataka logs 1,464 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

"With 1,464 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally increased to 28,86,702, including 26,256 active cases, while 28,24,197 recovered so far, with 2,706 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) As the pandemics second wave flattens, only 1,464 tested Covid positive in a day, while 29 patients succumbed to the infection in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 352 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 12,22,807, including 10,046 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,96,807, with 1,110 patients discharged over the last 24 hours.

Following Bengaluru, 200 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 117 in Mysuru and 108 in Hassan districts across the state on Monday.

The virus claimed 29 lives, including 5 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,226 and the city's toll to 15,807 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,13,456 tests conducted across the state during the day, 32,474 were through rapid antigen detection and 80,982 through RT-PCR method.

Though positivity rate rose to 1,29 per cent, case fatality rate declined to 1.98 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,02,272 people, including 46,539 above 45 years, 50,955 in the 18-44 years of age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,77,03,469 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rs