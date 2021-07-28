Karnataka logs 1,501 new Covid cases, 32 deaths

"With 1,501 patients testing positive on Monday, the state's Covid cases tally rose to 28,97,664, including 22,487 active cases, while 28,38,717 recovered so far, with 2,039 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) As an evidence of the pandemic's second wave weakening, only 1,501 new Covid cases were registered in a day in Karnataka, while 32 died of the infection, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 354 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 12,25,581, including 8,047 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,01,693, with 484 discharged in the day.

Following Bengaluru, 247 new cases were reported on Monday from Dakshina Kannada, 108 in Mysuru and 98 in Udupi district in the state.

The virus claimed 32 lives, including 5 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,437 and the city's toll to 15,840 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,02,494 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,697 were through rapid antigen detection and 71,797 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.46 per cent and case fatality rate 2.13 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,29,945 people, including 99,853 above 45 years and 1,21,170 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,93,61,453 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

