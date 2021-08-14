Karnataka logs 1,669 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

Total active cases in Bengaluru stood at 22,703 while 1,672 people were discharged across the state after recovery.

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,669 new Covid cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours according to a health bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Bengaluru Urban reported 425 cases followed by Dakshina Kannada district with 390, Udupi with 115, Hassan 113, and Mysuru 106, while 11 districts, mostly from north Karnataka, reported single digit positive cases, and Ramnagar, Haveri, and Bidar districts zero cases. Five deaths were reported from Bengaluru and three from Dakshina Kannada.

Positivity rate for the day recorded was 0.98 per cent and case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a special meeting with experts on Saturday to review Covid situation in the state.

--IANS

mka/vd