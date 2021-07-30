Karnataka logs 1,890 new Covid cases

"With 1,890 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 29,03137, including 23,478 active cases, while 28,43,110 recovered, with 1,631 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Reversing the declining trend, 1,890 new Covid cases were registered across Karnataka in a day, while recoveries were lower at 1,631, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 426 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its Covid tally to 12,26,889, including 8,467 active cases, while recoveries rose to 12,02,560, with 366 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, 345 new cases were reported on Thursday from Dakshina Kannada, 155 in Udupi and 142 in Mysuru, which share border with Kerala where over 20,000 new cases were registered during the last 4 days.

Of 1,45,197 tests conducted across the state during the day, 29,143 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,16,054 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.3 per cent and case fatality rate 1.79 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,76,862 people, including 79,140 above 45 years and 89,893 in the 18-22 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,99,05,850 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rs