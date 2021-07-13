Karnataka logs 1,913 new Covid cases, 48 deaths

"With 1,913 new cases on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 28,74,597, including 34,234 active cases, while 28,04,396 recovered so far, with 2,489 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) Maintaining its declining trend in the pandemic's second wave, Karnataka registered 1,913 new Covid cases in a day, while 48 patients died of the infection, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported only 401 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 12,20,098, including 12,671 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,91,673, with 707 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 48 lives, including 8 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 35,944 and the city's toll to 15,753 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,24,594 tests conducted across the state during the day, 34,440 were through rapid antigen detection and 90,154 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.53 per cent and case fatality rate 2.50 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,24,443 people, including 50,534 above 45 years and 70,469 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,60,12,043 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

