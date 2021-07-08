Karnataka logs 2,530 new Covid cases, 62 deaths

"In all, 2,530 patients tested positive on Wednesday, taking the state's Covid tally to 28,64,868, including 38,729 active cases, while 27,90,453 recovered so far, with 3,344 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) With the pandemics second wave on the wane, only 2,530 new Covid cases were registered across Karnataka, while 62 patients died of the infection in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 514 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,18,021 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,88,419, with 753 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, 294 new cases were reported in Mysuru, 212 in Dakshina Kannada and 202 in Hassan across the state on Wednesday.

With 62, including 11 in Ballari and 9 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus during the day, the state's death toll increased to 35,663 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,57,552 tests conducted across the state during the day, 31,896 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,25,656 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.60 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.45 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,55,773 people, including 61,688 above 45 years and 89,838 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,49,00,211 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin./eom/265 words.

