Karnataka logs 29,744 new Covid cases with 201 deaths

"With 29,744 patients testing positive on Sunday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 13,68,945, including 2,81,042 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,73,257, with 10,663 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Riding on the pandemic's second wave, 29,744 new Covid cases were reported in Karnataka in a day, with 201 patients succumbing to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 16,545 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the city's Covid tally to 6,70,201, including 1,92,669 active cases, while 4,71,626 recovered, with 4,313 discharged in the day.

The virus claimed 201 lives, including 105 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 14,627 and the city's toll to 5,905 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts reporting large number of new cases are: 1,563 in Mysuru, 1,197 in Tumakur, 929 in Mandya, 872 in Kalaburagi, 786 in Ballari, 747 in Hassan and 609 in Raichur across the state.

Of the 1,815 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 590 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 265 in Kalaburagi, 149 in Tumakur, 122 in Dharwad, 89 in Belagavi, 87 in Shivamogga and 86 in Davanegere across the state.

Out of 1,66,407 tests conducted during the day across the state, 10,792 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,55,615 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 17.87 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.67 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,37,901 people, including 63,566 senior citizens and 64,579 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 8,27,370 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors took the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

