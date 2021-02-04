Karnataka logs 474 new Covid cases, 470 recover

"With 474 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally has increased to 9,41,070, including 5,917 active cases, while 9,22,907 recovered, with 470 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Karnataka registered 474 new Covid cases in a day while 470 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Only 2 patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection, taking the city's death toll to 4,399, and the state's toll to 12,227.

In Bengaluru, 263 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid tally to 3,99,780, including 3,846 active, while 3,91,534 recovered, with 271 discharged during the day.

Of the 146 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 72 are in Bengaluru and 13 in Kalaburagi, while the rest are spread across the 28 districts.

Out of 75,842 tests conducted during the day, 4,882 were through rapid-antigen detection and 70,960 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.62 per cent and case fatality rate 0.42 per cent on Wednesday across the southern state.

Meanwhile, vaccination drive was resumed on Thursday across the state though only 29 per cent or 11,321 took the shot against 39,169 targetted beneficiaries.

In Bengaluru, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, only 2,080 took the vaccine against 11,461 targetted beneficiaries, accounting for only 18 per cent.

--IANS

fb/pgh