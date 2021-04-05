Karnataka logs 5,279 new Covid cases in a day

"With 5,279 cases testing positive on Sunday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,20,434, including 42,483 active cases, while 9,65,275 recovered, with 1,856 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Maintaining upward trend, 5,279 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka, with 3,728 from Bengaluru in a day, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

The infection claimed 32 lives, including 18 from Bengaluru in a day, taking the state's death toll to 12,657 since the virus broke out in March a year ago.

As epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 3,728 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,50,759, including 30,782 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,15,309, with 1,026 discharged during the day.

Of the 345 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 164 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 32 in Kalaburagi, 24 in Mysuru, 21 in Bidar, 15 in Tumakur, 13 in Dakshina Kannada and 10 in Udupi.

Out of 97,829 tests conducted during the day, 4,229 were through rapid-antigen detection and 93,600 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day rose to 5.39 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.60 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 74,135 people, including 30,876 senior citizens and 42,283 citizens in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated during the day.

Cumulatively, 44,75,617 people were given the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state.

--IANS

fb/rs