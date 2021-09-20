Karnataka logs 677 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): Karnataka reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.



According to the health department, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 29,68,543 in the state while there are 14,358 active cases of the infection.

As many as 37,627 people have succumbed to the infection in Karnataka so far.

With 1,678 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of the state now stands at 29,16,530, the health department said.

The positivity rate in the state is at 0.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, India recorded 30,256 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. India's Active caseload stands at 3,18,181. (ANI)

