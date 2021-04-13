Karnataka logs 8,778 new Covid cases; 6,079 recover

"With 8,778 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 10,83,647, including 78,617 active cases, while 9,92,003 patients recovered, with 6,079 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) Amid the pandemic's second wave, 8,778 new Covid cases were reported in a day while 6,079 patients recovered from the infection in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

The virus claimed 67 lives, including 55 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 13,008 and the city's toll to 4,910 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

As epicentre of the virus in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 5,500 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,93,869, including 57,575 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,31,383, with 4,415 discharged during the day.

Of the 474 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 172 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 44 in Kalaburagi, 39 in Kolar, 31 in Mysuru, 21 each in Bidar and Dharwad and 20 in Tumakuru districts, with the rest in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,21,899 tests conducted during the day across the state, 10,883 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,11,016 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 7.20 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.76 per cent on Monday across the state.

Meanwhile, only 9,195 people were vaccinated during the day across the state as Tuesday was a public holiday for Ugadi Hindu festival.

Among them, 3,549 were senior citizens above 60 years of age and 5,397 in the 45-59 years age.

"Cumulatively, 60,77,735 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the state," added the bulletin.

